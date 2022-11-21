Create New Account
Fox and Friends Co-Host Ainsley Earhardt Celebrates the Unique Blessing of Every Child
Ainsley Earhardt is sharing an uplifting message of faith and inspiration through her new New York Times bestselling book, I’m So Glad You Were Born. Ainsley is a TV host, author, and mother and has been a co-host on the Fox and Friends morning show since 2016. This mom on a mission attributes her success to God’s gracious blessings over her life. Ainsley explains how her newest book highlights the specialness of each individual child, whether it’s our children or other little ones around us. The book beautifully celebrates the day a child is born, and the blessing that child’s life is to everyone around them. May we not lose precious bonding time with our kids during the busy holiday season.



TAKEAWAYS


God told Ainsley to be a shining light on top of a mountain, and she was eager to live out her calling


Know that God will guide your steps in any situation and that you can make a positive impact


I’m So Glad You Were Born has a wonderful message for all children, particularly kids who don’t hear they are loved and cherished enough


Ainsley’s latest book was heavily inspired by the legacy and love of her late mother



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE 

Science Experiments Gift Set: https://amzn.to/3EXemfv

Download the Counter Culture Mom App: http://bit.ly/3d2wSYy 

I’m So Glad You Were Born Book Trailer: https://bit.ly/3tlktn6 

I’m So Glad You Were Born Book: https://amzn.to/3VeeRXD

Through Your Eyes Book: https://amzn.to/3EwjvK2

Take Heart Book: https://amzn.to/3UVw1JK


🔗 CONNECT WITH AINSLEY EARHARDT

Website: https://books.ainsleye.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AinsleyEarhardt/ 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aearhardt/?hl=en 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ainsleyearhardt 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


