Government Data: There Was Never A Pandemic: 89 Page Document Proves Covid Measures Were All Fake

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Was COVID-19 even REAL!?
Ken Drysdale joins us to give his theories of how COVID was completely made up from the very start.
His extensive research PROVES his theory!
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