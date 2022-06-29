Government Data: There Was Never A Pandemic: 89 Page Document Proves Covid Measures Were All Fake

Was COVID-19 even REAL!?

Ken Drysdale joins us to give his theories of how COVID was completely made up from the very start.

His extensive research PROVES his theory!

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