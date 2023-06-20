Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
China is Throwing Away Fields of Electric Cars - Letting them Rot!
channel image
Tools For Thinking, Clearly.
538 Subscribers
54 views
Published Yesterday

Hundreds of Thousands of EVs just being left to rot in fields....


Support Sasha and I on:
Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentza
Bitcoin - bc1qxfjp2t6x5dpslv59u0jl89m6k643hcn8h2jsvp
Ethereum - 0x6Da150a2A8529110017Ed4db68B3dF0084900280
Paypal: https://paypal.me/serpentza


DOCUMENTARY LINKS:

Conquering Southern China: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conqueringsouthernchina

Conquering Northern China: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/conqueringnorthernchina

Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesomechina


Join me on

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchina

Twitter: @serpentza

Instagram: serpent_za

Keywords
greenchinamovementautomobilecarcarstrafficelectricvehicleautomobilesgraveyardmainlandev

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket