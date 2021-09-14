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Kongress: Die Schweiz in den Fesseln des 21. Jahrhunderts
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2 views • September 14, 2021
Videolänge: 5:41:56 h
20 JAHRE SEIT 9/11 Daniele Ganser
DIE (STAATSPOLITISCHE) ROLLE DER MAIN STREAM MEDIEN Daniel Wahl
WIE KRANK IST UNSER GELDSYSTEM? Christoph Pfluger
DIE POLITISCHE LAGE DER SCHWEIZ Michael Bubendorf
PRÄSENTATION PROJEKT GEGENÖFFENTLICHKEIT Marco Caimi
THE GREAT RESET Ken Jebsen
ab ca. Min 04:12:00 spricht Ken Jebsen
ab ca. Min 04:12:45 wird das WTC7 von ihm erwähnt
https://apolut.net/
20 JAHRE SEIT 9/11 Daniele Ganser
DIE (STAATSPOLITISCHE) ROLLE DER MAIN STREAM MEDIEN Daniel Wahl
WIE KRANK IST UNSER GELDSYSTEM? Christoph Pfluger
DIE POLITISCHE LAGE DER SCHWEIZ Michael Bubendorf
PRÄSENTATION PROJEKT GEGENÖFFENTLICHKEIT Marco Caimi
THE GREAT RESET Ken Jebsen
ab ca. Min 04:12:00 spricht Ken Jebsen
ab ca. Min 04:12:45 wird das WTC7 von ihm erwähnt
https://apolut.net/
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