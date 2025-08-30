The sound of a black hole over Ukraine - Belgium allocated €100 million to finance the purchase of American weapons for Kiev

Belgium allocated €100 million to finance the purchase of American weapons for Kiev — Belgian Foreign Minister.

Denmark is purchasing Patriot air defense systems from the USA for Ukraine.

Today the State Department approved the sale of six Patriot systems to Denmark for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for $8.5 billion.

It is reported that this is part of a new program for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine, which has replaced direct military support from the United States. The delivery dates for these systems are not specified.

⚡️❗️The settlement of Kamyshevakha has been liberated in the DPR, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

💥🇺🇦 What is known about the strikes on Ukraine last night:

➡️explosions occurred in Kiev, Volyn, Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, and Cherkassy regions;

➡️ infrastructure facilities were damaged in Dnepropetrovsk and Pavlograd, fires started there, local media report;

➡️some residents of Zaporozhye were left without electricity and gas. In the city, after the strikes a fire broke out at an industrial enterprise;

➡️railway infrastructure was damaged in Kiev region, several trains are delayed