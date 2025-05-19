Hep B vaccine safety tested for only 5 days, with no placebo!

Dr. Andrew Wakefield raised serious questions about the hepatitis B vaccine, given to infants within their first 24 hours of life. In a detailed conversation with Michael Knowles, Dr. Wakefield critiques the policy’s foundation, highlighting a concerning lack of robust safety data.

The studies for this vaccine lasted just 5 days, included no placebo group, and—shockingly—weren’t conducted on newborns. Instead, they involved a small, non-representative group, offering no basis to infer safety for day-old infants. Yet, this vaccine is standard hospital policy across the United States.

Dr. Wakefield revealed the troubling motive behind that decision. Merck, the vaccine’s manufacturer, struggled to market it to high-risk groups like prostitutes and drug addicts, who weren’t compliant. As Wakefield notes, Merck told the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), “We are not going to be left with an orphan drug.”

With no viable market, they shifted to vaccinating every newborn. The ACIP, responsible for public health guidance, agreed, prioritizing industry interests over infant safety. The result? A policy driven more by corporate strategy than science.

Hepatitis B is primarily transmitted through blood, sexual contact, or needle-sharing, risks nearly nonexistent for newborns. Mothers can be tested for hepatitis B during pregnancy, allowing targeted vaccination if needed. So why vaccinate every infant on day one? Wakefield calls the policy illogical and a breach of medical ethics, bypassing parental rights.