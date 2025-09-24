BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Amrish Kumar Dies On Stage While Performing Ramlila In Chamba, Himachal Pradesh
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10094 followers
3
395 views • 24 hours ago

Chamba: In a tragic incident, senior stage artist Amrish Kumar passed away while performing a Ramlila scene in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba. The celebration turned into mourning as the artist died due to a heart attack.

Kumar was playing the role of Dashrath, father of Lord Ram, while enacting a scene before the audience. As the artist began to deliver his lines, he stumbled suddenly and fell to the ground.

Within moments, chaos erupted on the stage, and the organisers immediately pulled down the curtain, postponing the performance. Amrish was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Kumar, a native of Chamba district, had been playing the roles of Dasharatha and Ravana on the Ramlila stage for the past 50 years. His performances generated immense enthusiasm among audiences, and large numbers gathered to witness his performances every year.

Expressing deep condolences, Ramlila Club member Sudesh Mahajan said, "This is a very sad and irreparable loss for us. Amrish ji was not just an artist, but the soul of Ramlila. May God give peace to his soul and give strength to his family to bear this huge loss."

His death has sent shockwaves through the entire district. The Ramlila Club has decided to postpone all events for the next few days.

https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment/senior-stage-artist-amrish-kumar-dies-on-stage-while-performing-ramlila-in-chamba-shocking-video-viral-news-viral-video

Source @checkur6

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING

Keywords
vaxxcoviddied suddenly
