Business Uncensored. A Small Business Chronicles podcast. Linguistics and Pinball with Richard Blank

Business Uncensored is a podcast in which host Ryan Sherrer talks about the less conventional aspects of entrepreneurship and personal growth. With a background that challenges the typical business talk, Ryan brings real stories and practical advice from a mix of guests. Tune in for unfiltered conversations and ideas for succeeding in business your way.





Tune in to the latest 'Small Business Chronicles' episode with host Ryan Sherrer. He chats with Richard Blank, the linguistic maestro who risked it all and ventured to Costa Rica to establish a thriving call center. They chat about the quirky role of pinball machines and gamification in his business model, and how Richard's linguistic skills help maneuver the reputation challenges call centers often face. It's a chat that's phonetically fascinating and brimming with unique insights. Don't miss it!





https://youtu.be/kaptkAetGHU









Richard Blank: Linguistics, Pinball, and Success in the Call Center Biz





Richard’s journey in the call center space is filled with twists and turns. When he was 27 years old, he relocated to Costa Rica to train employees for one of the larger call centers in San Jose. With a mix of motivational public speaking style backed by tactful and appropriate rhetoric, Richard shared his knowledge and trained over 10 000 bilingual telemarketers. Richard Blank has the largest collection of restored American Pinball machines and antique Rockola Jukeboxes in Central America making gamification a strong part of CCC culture.Richard Blank is the Chief Executive Officer for Costa Rica’s Call Center since 2008.





Mr. Richard Blank holds a bachelors degree in Communication and Spanish from the University of Arizona and a certificate of language proficiency from the University of Sevilla, Spain. A Keynote speaker for Philadelphia's Abington High School 68th National Honors Society induction ceremony. In addition, inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame for Business. Giving back to Abington Senior High School is very important to Mr. Blank. As such, he endows a scholarship each year for students that plan on majoring in a world language at the university level.





Costa Rica’s Call Center (CCC) is a state of the art BPO telemarketing outsource company located in the capital city of San Jose, Costa Rica. Our main focus has been, and will always be to personally train each and every Central America call center agent so that we may offer the highest quality of outbound and inbound telemarketing solutions and bilingual customer service to small and medium sized international companies, entrepreneurs as well as fortune 500 companies.





