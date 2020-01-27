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1st surgical day on the Mercy Ship
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6 views • January 27, 2020
🧡❤️💚👍👍👍👀👀👀 🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳 Eye Surgical Mission Trip in Dakar, Senegal on the Africa Mercy Ships 🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳❤️🧡💚👀👀👀
The surgery day has began. Children eye surgery is scheduled for today.
We are honored to be part of the Mercy Ships family with a tradition of many years of giving back and serving the poor and the forgotten.
We will report back at the end of the day as the surgery day progresses.
Follow our Mission work at www.missiontocureblindness.com
🧡❤️💚👍👍👍👀👀👀👀
The surgery day has began. Children eye surgery is scheduled for today.
We are honored to be part of the Mercy Ships family with a tradition of many years of giving back and serving the poor and the forgotten.
We will report back at the end of the day as the surgery day progresses.
Follow our Mission work at www.missiontocureblindness.com
🧡❤️💚👍👍👍👀👀👀👀
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