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Le 14 juillet risque d'être plein de surprises cette année parce que tout le monde va lâcher Tchoupi - Christian Combaz
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0 view • May 23, 2021
11 mai 2021 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b2podE7T-fw
Campagnol tvl : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBIyR71Yvq7rWHSF2p-uH4Q
La rumeur selon laquelle les Américains en auraient marre de Tchoupi au point de le lâcher n'est pas si idiote. Un Campagnol prophétique il y a 4 ans https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s20vTBC1o_8&;t=2s
Campagnol tvl : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBIyR71Yvq7rWHSF2p-uH4Q
La rumeur selon laquelle les Américains en auraient marre de Tchoupi au point de le lâcher n'est pas si idiote. Un Campagnol prophétique il y a 4 ans https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s20vTBC1o_8&;t=2s
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