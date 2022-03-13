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OMG! Iran Fires Balistic Missiles At US Base In Iraq
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2227 views • March 13, 2022
Missile launches from Khasabad military base in eastern Azerbaijan province of Iran of up to 12 Fateh-110 ballistic missiles stike near US base in Erbil, Iraq on March 12, 2022. Link to story https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/44728/breaking-reported-ballistic-missile-attack-near-u-s-base-in-erbil-iraq
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