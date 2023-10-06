EPOCH TV | What’s Really Behind Biden’s New Border Wall Push?

EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp

What’s Really Behind Biden’s New Border Wall Push?





🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉https://ept.ms/BorderWall2_YT

The Biden administration has done a 180 on border security—at least on paper. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued an alert saying it is now necessary to resume construction of the border wall. It notes that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas sees the situation as being serious enough that “it is necessary to waive certain laws, regulations, and other legal requirements in order to ensure the expeditious construction of barriers and roads in the vicinity of the international land border in Starr County, Texas.” In my personal opinion, this is just a giant show. And I believe this is really about the shakeup that just took place in Congress.







