🇪🇺🇷🇴 Romanian MEP Cristian Terhes: We Are Witnessing The Biggest Corruption Coverup In EU History



The COVID Committee presented on February 28, 2023, about the "lessons learned" during the pandemic don't acknowledge the following problems during the pandemic:



1️⃣ - The report doesn't talk about the contracts that were not fully shown to the members of this committee and don't talk about the scandal of the text messages between the President of the EU commission Ursula von der Leyen and Pfizer's chief executive Albert Bourla.

2️⃣ - The report talks about these injections as being safe and effective but the Pfizer representative stated that they haven't tested their injections If they are stopping the transmission of the virus

3️⃣ - The report states that nothing was known about Sars CoV 2 and the disease caused by this new virus, including nothing about the genetic sequence. This statement is false in the documents submitted to EMA by Moderna, they submitted studies of their vaccines conducted before 2019, and they tested their 'vaccines' since 2016.

4️⃣ - The report claims that the 'vaccine', saved 250,000 lives. No scientific methodology was presented that was used to calculate that figure. At the same time, we see now that the countries with the highest 'vaccination' rate have the highest mortality rate

5️⃣ - The report doesn't mention the abusive way the digital green certificate was used all across Europe.

6️⃣ - The report ignores the fundamental rights of any human being to not be forced to be injected with a medical product. Such a medical decision must have been the sole result of a free and informed consent of that patient.

