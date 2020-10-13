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Tom Quiggin - Canadian Court Expert on Terrorism and Intelligence.
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48 views • October 13, 2020
If you are Canadian and want to know if Canada is involved in supporting Islamic Fundamentalists and Terrorism then Please Please Please watch this video. This is down right proof that Trudeau and other agencies are providing funding solutions to Terrorist Organizations. Don't assume everything is OK with Canada or there is only a little corruption. It runs deep and could destroy this incredible Country.
Why is Justin Trudeau and his gov't not in jail for funding Terrorism?
Why is Justin Trudeau and his gov't not in jail for funding Terrorism?
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