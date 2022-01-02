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Australia Prime Minister Said That If You Die From The Vaccine, It’s Your Fault
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518 views • January 02, 2022
🇦🇺Australia Prime Minister Said That If You Die From The Vaccine, It’s Your Fault, Because It’s Your Job To Get Informed Consent From Your GP, Prior To Getting Vaccinated.
He Also Went On To Say That Vaccine Deaths Are Simply A Part Of “Pandemic Prevention”
He Also Went On To Say That Vaccine Deaths Are Simply A Part Of “Pandemic Prevention”
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