Wu Xiaobo Was Banned From Social Media During the CCP’s Crackdown on the Internet

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https://gnews.org/post/p4cc7c2a
06/13/2022 Wu Xiaobo is the latest victim of CCP’s continuing censorship on the internet as his Weibo and Wechat accounts were suspended. A lot of economic analysts’ social media accounts were canceled this year