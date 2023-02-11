Create New Account
How To Keep The Sabbath Day Holy. The Lord's Day Is To Be Reverenced. God's Sign In The Last Days
SavingHealthMinistries
Published Yesterday

Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy. Six days shalt thou labour, and do all thy work:

But the seventh day is the sabbath of the Lord thy God: in it thou shalt not do any work, thou, nor thy son, nor thy daughter, thy manservant, nor thy maidservant, nor thy cattle, nor thy stranger that is within thy gates: For in six days the Lord made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that in them is, and rested the seventh day: wherefore the Lord blessed the sabbath day, and hallowed it. Exodus 20:8-11


www.DCprophecy.com

www.TampaProphecy.com


www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541

