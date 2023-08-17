Create New Account
Dr. Robert Malone Gives Confidential Information That Our CIA Was Behind COVID-19!
Previously Aired 7/28/2023


Dr. Malone, "once upon a time, I believed we were the good guys". An amazing conversation about the CIA and the Deep State between Dr. Robert Malone and Steve Bannon. If you like details you will love this video.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

Bannon’s War Room - Dr. Robert Malone: "We needed to protect the CCP, that was part of the logic in the cover up"

https://rumble.com/v32s9a0-dr.-robert-malone-we-needed-to-protect-the-ccp-that-was-part-of-the-logic-i.html


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

