Ticking Time Bomb Blood Clots Being Found in Vaxxed With No Symptoms

Thermography of vaccinated people expose huge blood clots! Also, evidence vaccines are the cause of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

SpeedTheShift.org - This Is Scary!! La Quinta Columna Releases Thermography Of Vaccinated People With Huge Blood Clots Showing No Outward Symptoms. “They’re a Ticking Time Bomb” https://speedtheshift.org/2023/02/02/this-is-scary-la-quinta-columna-releases-thermography-of-vaccinated-people-showing-no-outward-symptoms-theyre-a-ticking-time-bomb/

2. InfoWars.com - Alex Jones on MSNBC reporter blaming myocarditis on the common cold.

https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=63dc441ef246b125ed1e7a8c

3. Expose-News.com - Vaccines have likely been the primary cause of illnesses for over a century https://expose-news.com/2023/02/02/vaccines-have-likely-been-the-primary-cause-of-illnesses-for-over-a-century/

4. DrEddyMD.com - 8-year-old girl suffers stroke and brain hemorrhage less than a day after getting Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine https://dreddymd.com/2021/12/07/girl-suffers-stroke-brain-hemorrhage-after-covid-vaccine/

5. TheGatewayPundit.com - “They are Killing Us All With This Now” – Argentinian Mother Outraged After Losing Her 8-Year-Old Daughter After Receiving COVID Vaccine https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/killing-us-now-argentinian-mother-outraged-losing-8-year-old-daughter-receiving-covid-vaccine/

6. FlashPoint - Dr Peter McCullough on Doctor's not speaking out.

https://rumble.com/v2849rp-flashpoint-live-starting-at-7pm-ct.html





