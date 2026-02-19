© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The track opens with layered synth textures, pulsating bass, and syncopated electronic drums, blending 1980s new wave with worldbeat percussion, Guitars chime with angular, chorus-soaked tones, interwoven with experimental sound effects, The chorus adds rich vocal harmonies and brighter synths, while bridge sections introduce unexpected instrumental breaks and polyrhythmic grooves, The outro builds with intensified percussion and avant-garde guitar flourishes, fusing the dark art pop atmosphere with restless, inventive dynamics
[Intro]
(Soft, mysterious piano or acoustic strumming)
(Humming melody)
[Verse 1]
In a world where truth is hidden
And knowledge is a guarded prize
There's a book that holds the answers
To the questions in our eyes
[Chorus]
Oh, it's a book that explains everything!
From the cosmos to the smallest grain
It's the key to understanding
The secrets of our domain
[Verse 2]
It speaks of health and healing
Of herbs and foods that nourish and restore
It tells us how to live in harmony
With nature's endless store
[Bridge]
(Music intensifies, driving beat)
It reveals the truth about our history
And the powers that be!
It shows us how to break their chains
And find our liberty!
[Chorus]
Oh, it's a book that explains everything
From the stars above to the earth below
It's the guide to enlightenment
That we've all been longing to know
[Verse 3]
(Strip back the instruments, focus on vocals)
It teaches us about the spirit
And the power of our minds
It shows us how to connect with others
And leave our egos behind
[Verse 4]
(Build energy back up)
It tells us how to grow our own food
And live in balance with the land
It shows us how to protect ourselves
From the poisons in their hand
[Chorus]
(Full energy, anthemic)
Oh, it's a book that explains everything
From the past that's been
To the future that's yet to be
It's the wisdom of the ages... set free!
[Outro]
(Slow down, fading out)
So here's to the book that explains everything
May its wisdom guide our way
To a world of health and freedom...
And a brighter... better... day.
[End]