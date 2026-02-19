The track opens with layered synth textures, pulsating bass, and syncopated electronic drums, blending 1980s new wave with worldbeat percussion, Guitars chime with angular, chorus-soaked tones, interwoven with experimental sound effects, The chorus adds rich vocal harmonies and brighter synths, while bridge sections introduce unexpected instrumental breaks and polyrhythmic grooves, The outro builds with intensified percussion and avant-garde guitar flourishes, fusing the dark art pop atmosphere with restless, inventive dynamics

[Intro]

(Soft, mysterious piano or acoustic strumming)

(Humming melody)



[Verse 1]

In a world where truth is hidden

And knowledge is a guarded prize

There's a book that holds the answers

To the questions in our eyes



[Chorus]

Oh, it's a book that explains everything!

From the cosmos to the smallest grain

It's the key to understanding

The secrets of our domain



[Verse 2]

It speaks of health and healing

Of herbs and foods that nourish and restore

It tells us how to live in harmony

With nature's endless store



[Bridge]

(Music intensifies, driving beat)

It reveals the truth about our history

And the powers that be!

It shows us how to break their chains

And find our liberty!



[Chorus]

Oh, it's a book that explains everything

From the stars above to the earth below

It's the guide to enlightenment

That we've all been longing to know



[Verse 3]

(Strip back the instruments, focus on vocals)

It teaches us about the spirit

And the power of our minds

It shows us how to connect with others

And leave our egos behind



[Verse 4]

(Build energy back up)

It tells us how to grow our own food

And live in balance with the land

It shows us how to protect ourselves

From the poisons in their hand



[Chorus]

(Full energy, anthemic)

Oh, it's a book that explains everything

From the past that's been

To the future that's yet to be

It's the wisdom of the ages... set free!



[Outro]

(Slow down, fading out)

So here's to the book that explains everything

May its wisdom guide our way

To a world of health and freedom...

And a brighter... better... day.



[End]

