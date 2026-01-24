A Showcase of Entropy-Defiant Games

There are lots of different games out there, but lately it seems like people are getting tired of games that are too big, pricey, broken, or out of touch, with unskippable ads or constant connections required. Maybe, instead of chasing the biggest, newest, most expensive titles out there--it's time to change things up. Give me a few minutes and I'll showcase some great older games, that you just might find go far beyond nostalgia and are more than worth spending the time, and the money, and the disk space, to savor . . . What are some games that have defied entropy in your life, that keep you playing years later? What games have you not played in years or even decades, but for some reason have remained evergreen in your memory? Which games in this video caught your eye? What would you like to see me play? Let me know in the comments, and please like, subscribe, and share with others!