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BREAKING: Taliban says it shot down a US military plane carrying high ranking CIA Officers!!?
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88 views • January 27, 2020
BREAKING: #Taliban says it shot down a #US military plane carrying high ranking officers in #Ghazni, #Afghanistan.
U.S. military says it is still investigating the crash.
That area is under control of Taliban. #NATO forces not able to reach site
U.S. military says it is still investigating the crash.
That area is under control of Taliban. #NATO forces not able to reach site
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