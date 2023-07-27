Mitch McConnell, Joe Biden & Government by the Incompetent

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Dr. Jane hosted the 4th hour of
the Alex Jones Show yesterday. Adverse reactions & clots after injections
continue. Some still claim being forced to take the injections, instead of
admitting they made a bad choice. People must realize they have a choice, and
no incentive or mandate is worth compromising their lives over. Mitch
McConnell, Joe Biden and others do not appear competent to hold elected office.
Their apparent inability to perform their duties to the best of their abilities
puts this Nation at risk.
https://banned.video/watch?id=64c19cb861ac5ce61418c931
Oath of office violation, Too many old politicians, Government by the incompetent, Kakistocracy, Vaccine clots, Vaccine side effects, Natural medicines, Alex Jones Show, Mitch McConnell news, Acute neurological disorder
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