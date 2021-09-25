© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Autism: How Government Allowed Millions of Children to Become Vaccine Injured
Follow
1
Share
Report
41 views • September 25, 2021
Autism specialist Maija C. Hahn talks with host Brannon Howse about how and why autism in children has exploded in America and how it can be effectively cured.
Brannon Howse Worldview Weekend: https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv/video/maija-hahn-how-government-has-allowed-millions-children-harmed-vaccines
Maija C. Hahn: https://www.michiganvaccinechoice.org/
Health Freedom Unmuzzled podcast: https://rumble.com/user/HealthFreedomUnmuzzled
Brannon Howse Worldview Weekend: https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv/video/maija-hahn-how-government-has-allowed-millions-children-harmed-vaccines
Maija C. Hahn: https://www.michiganvaccinechoice.org/
Health Freedom Unmuzzled podcast: https://rumble.com/user/HealthFreedomUnmuzzled
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.