'DEATH OF THE DOLLAR HAPPENING NOW!

INSANE! ALL LIFE IS BEING CRUSHED RIGHT NOW AND HUMANS DON'T EVEN REALIZE IT. THE WORLD RESERVE PAPER CURRENCY IS DEAD. AMERICA BORROWS 6-8 BILLION EVERY DAY FROM THE CORRUPT FEDERAL RESERVE. THIS IN TRUN IS EXPLODING THE PRICE OF EVERYTHING NOW. WHEN PEOPLE STOP SPENDING THIS FAKE MONEY THEN THE SYSTEM WILL FLIP INTO A FEDNOW CRYPTO CURRENCY. WHEN THAT HAPPENS YOU'LL LOOSE THE RIGHT TO HAVE MONEY. THE EVIL CONTROLLERS WILL OWN EVERYTHING YOU HAVE. YOU WON'T BE ABLE TO BUY OR SELL WITHOUT THE 666 MARK OF THE BEST...WAKEUP! SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE...