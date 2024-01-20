Create New Account
Is It Time for Patriots to Organize Worldwide Rallies in Western Capital Cities? - Aussie Cossack clip
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
997 Subscribers
40 views
Published 17 hours ago

❗️Why doesn't Russia use colour revolutions, regime change and "maidan" tactics for geopolitical gain?

⚡️Is it time to organise worldwide pro-Russian rallies in Western capital cities? 

💥Russia is too honest, it's needs to use and exploit these tactics more.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

