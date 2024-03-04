Create New Account
Epoch TV | Raging Crime in NYC caused by a violent Venezuelan Gang of Illegals
GalacticStorm
2214 Subscribers
46 views
Published a day ago

Epoch TV | Crossroads with Josh Philipp · A string of recent crimes in New York City have been attributed to a violent Venezuelan gang.


Yet, as the city looks to possibly deport the criminals, the Venezuelan regime is refusing to take them back.


@EpochTV

https://x.com/EpochTV/status/1763718308698743208?s=20

border crisisepoch tvjosh philippcross roadsnyc crime

