Cannabis Science: Labs & Extraction The Green Rush is a 2-hour weekly live cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media every Friday from 4PM EST to 6PM EST. The show discusses news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry. This Week's topic: Cannabis Science Guests: Josh Crossney, Director of Cannabis Events, MJH Life SciencesTM https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshuacrossney/ Megan L’Heureux, Group Editorial Director, Cannabis Science and Technology; Cannabis Patient Care, MJH Life SciencesTM https://www.linkedin.com/in/megan-l-heureux-45203113/ John MacKay, PhD, Co-Founder, Dr. John MacKay Institute of Extraction Technology https://www.linkedin.com/in/johnamackay3/ Chris Hudalla, Founder & CSO, ProVerde Laboratories https://www.linkedin.com/in/christopher-hudalla-8439773/ Host: Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast. https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/ Episode 1032 The #TalkingHedge... https://youtu.be/0qmNOjoBeqA