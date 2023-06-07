https://gettr.com/post/p2j1xbp2b7c

06/04/2023【NFSC 3rd Anniversary 】Natalie Winters (GETTR:@nataliegwinters), co-host & executive editor of Bannon's War Room: The enemies of the New Federal State of China show how good a job they are doing. The work of the NFSC is so important because they really help expose how deeply the Chinese Communist Party has infiltrated the United States.

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





06/04/2023【新中国联邦三周年】《战斗室》联合主持人、执行编辑娜塔莉·温特斯(GETTR:@nataliegwinters) ：从新中国联邦的敌人可以看出他们的工作有多么出色。新中国联邦的工作非常重要，因为他们真正帮助揭示了中共对这个国家的渗透有多深。

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





