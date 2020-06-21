Shooting Incident in New Zealand (2019) Reveals DEW Frequency Use On The Shooter - This Was Deleted From Youtube and its Creator Threatened With Death!

For those you not aware... there are people around the world who are being targeted by their own government with DEW (Directed Energy Weapons). They have not volunteered for this. It's without their consent.



This video is from LOOKOUTFA CHARLIE on youtube. He is what is known as a targeted individual. He is very knowledgable about this phenomenon. When I say "phenomenon" let me explain...



This program has been going on since the 1980s at least. Although most of the cases of "targeted individuals" today have been targeted in the last 3-6 years. This is a heinous deep state program.



These people are targeted in their homes, at work, while they travel and even in the middle of nowhere without a cellphone or device of any kind.



There is physical pain inflicted on them from the inside out. They hear voices that are not their own in their heads. Sometimes the voices are of people they know in real life.



It mimics paranormal activity and schizophrenia, but it's not a mental issue or a paranormal incident. These people are victims of an undercover program by the government.



They call themselves "targeted individuals" and they have been the guinea pigs for the hyper advanced technology the government and powers-that-shouldn't-be want EVERYONE hooked up to. Brace yourselves & tell your friends.