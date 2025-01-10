SALVAGING WEEVIL-DAMAGED pumpkin seeds – Waste not, want not MVI_3522-4merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I found these 6 packs of pepitas in the storage room, well out of date, and weevil-damaged. I will not waste them, although they won’t taste as nice as fresh uninfested seeds. Soaking in coconut water will help hide their inferior condition.