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Why Are Childhood Cancer Rates on the Rise? - Drs. Niedzwiecki & Rath | Clips from "A Global Quest" by The Truth About Cancer
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111 views • February 11, 2020
In this video, cancer researcher Ty Bollinger speaks with the founder of the Dr. Rath Research Institute, Dr. Matthias Rath and the director of research, Dr. Aleksandra Niedzwiecki, about why childhood cancer rates are on the rise.
The full interview with Drs. Niedzwiecki & Rath is part of the "The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest" docu-series.
If you would like to support our mission and own all episodes of our latest docu-series, A Global Quest, please follow this link: http://bit.ly/AGQ-Brighteon
The full interview with Drs. Niedzwiecki & Rath is part of the "The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest" docu-series.
If you would like to support our mission and own all episodes of our latest docu-series, A Global Quest, please follow this link: http://bit.ly/AGQ-Brighteon
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