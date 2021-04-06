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‘Swampy Joe’ Biden is not the ‘second coming of anything’
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10 views • April 06, 2021
The establishment media in the United States is still “licking the boots” of President Joe Biden because he’s “not Donald Trump,” according to Sky News host Paul Murray.
“Despite the fact that swampy Joe is not Donald Trump, he is not the second coming of anything,” he said.
Mr Murray said the left media is “so traumatised” by the former president that he still “haunts them” even after he’s left office.
“They cannot and will not get over it, and in part because Trump refuses to play the role of former leader in exile.”
“Despite the fact that swampy Joe is not Donald Trump, he is not the second coming of anything,” he said.
Mr Murray said the left media is “so traumatised” by the former president that he still “haunts them” even after he’s left office.
“They cannot and will not get over it, and in part because Trump refuses to play the role of former leader in exile.”
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