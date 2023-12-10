Well, You Asked For IT! RUSSIA Has Deployed The World's Most Powerful Artillery Brigades To UKRAINE!

These brigades are equipped with the world's most powerful guns. In particular, we are talking about the world's most powerful mortar 2S4 'Tulip', capable of firing even nuclear projectiles of special power at a distance of up to 20 km. These artillery brigades also received a 203-mm high-power self-propelled cannon 2S7 "Peony", capable of destroying enemy targets at a distance of up to 48 km. Moreover, it is reported that the newly minted artillery brigades also received an upgraded version of this unique high-power self-propelled cannon 2S7M 'Malka' capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 50 km and using nuclear projectiles of special power.

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN