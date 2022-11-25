Create New Account
NSA Exposed!
NSA Exposed!  National Security Agency provides illicit NWO WEF "Security" for the heinous Illuminati!  The NSA a hideous and horrific part of the occult swamp!  The occult does many thins "in reverse."  The Our Father, for example, believed by the occult to raise the dead of repeated three times BACKWARDS.  This is in a French occultist book called "LA BAS."  Innumerable examples exist of using letters and words in reverse in the occult world...  The NSA issued a propaganda cover-up "explaining" this.  The Truth is that the NSA, as well as Homeland Security and the CIA are affiliated with the internationalist Illuminati technocratic elites...

Keywords
occultnsailluminatinational security agency

