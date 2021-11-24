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'Complete apartheid': Freedom activist describes Australia's COVID totalitarianism
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30 views • November 24, 2021
An activist fighting the COVID tyranny in Australia is issuing an appeal of help to the world, as the country enters an extreme new phase of mandates. Monica Smit, who was arrested in September, slams vaccine passports, saying their purpose is to divide people.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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