Psychiatric Drugs and Brain Chemistry

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Psychiatric drugs are often a merry-go-round, not a cure. The body adapts, requiring higher doses. The real issue? Root causes like inflammation and environmental toxins that breach the gut barrier and then the blood-brain barrier, creating havoc. True healing addresses this.
#MentalHealth #Psychiatry #RootCause #GutBrainAxis #Inflammation
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport