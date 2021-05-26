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The NY Times Recalls an Outbreak of PCR Lies
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0 view • May 26, 2021
This article is part of a current series of pieces Jon Rappoport is posting—with the purpose of exposing the PCR fraud. The war against humanity relies on this test. If the test falls, the whole official COVID narrative dissolves in front of our eyes. You can perform a valuable service by spreading this information far and wide.
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