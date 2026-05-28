BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Uber COO: AI spending getting harder to justify - already burned through its entire 2026 Claude Code budget back in April
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1391 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • Today

Uber COO: AI spending getting harder to justify

AI is not delivering enough value for the money the company is pouring into it, Andrew Macdonald, Uber's operations chief, said in a Rapid Response interview.

🔴 Uber CTO Praveen Neppalli Naga went viral after revealing the company had already burned through its entire 2026 Claude Code budget back in April

🔴 Macdonald called it a "head exploding moment" that sparked internal debate about AI token consumption and the trade offs it creates – including pressure on head count

🔴 Based on talks with senior engineering leaders, higher token usage does not translate into a proportional increase in useful consumer features

💬 “That link is not there yet, right?” Macdonald said. “It's very hard to draw a line between one of those stats and, 'Okay, now we're actually producing 25% more useful consumer features.'”

Earlier this month, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company was slowing hiring to offset its AI investments.
Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Tehran rejects U.S. &#8220;peace through force&#8221; approach as talks remain stalled

Tehran rejects U.S. “peace through force” approach as talks remain stalled

Willow Tohi
The Accidental Whistleblower: An FBI insider&#8217;s testament to constitutional liberty

The Accidental Whistleblower: An FBI insider’s testament to constitutional liberty

Belle Carter
The Code to Exit the Matrix: How the WEF&#8217;s &#8220;Great Reset&#8221; is the final stage of the globalist depopulation agenda

The Code to Exit the Matrix: How the WEF’s “Great Reset” is the final stage of the globalist depopulation agenda

Belle Carter
Pope Leo XIV Calls for Global Treaty to Restrict Autonomous Weapons in New Encyclical

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Global Treaty to Restrict Autonomous Weapons in New Encyclical

Garrison Vance
Qatar and Saudi Arabia Stress Diplomacy in Iran-U.S. Talks

Qatar and Saudi Arabia Stress Diplomacy in Iran-U.S. Talks

Garrison Vance
U.S. demands destruction of Iran&#8217;s enriched uranium as Qatar talks advance

U.S. demands destruction of Iran’s enriched uranium as Qatar talks advance

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy