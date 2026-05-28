Uber COO: AI spending getting harder to justify - already burned through its entire 2026 Claude Code budget back in April

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Uber COO: AI spending getting harder to justify
AI is not delivering enough value for the money the company is pouring into it, Andrew Macdonald, Uber's operations chief, said in a Rapid Response interview.
🔴 Uber CTO Praveen Neppalli Naga went viral after revealing the company had already burned through its entire 2026 Claude Code budget back in April
🔴 Macdonald called it a "head exploding moment" that sparked internal debate about AI token consumption and the trade offs it creates – including pressure on head count
🔴 Based on talks with senior engineering leaders, higher token usage does not translate into a proportional increase in useful consumer features
💬 “That link is not there yet, right?” Macdonald said. “It's very hard to draw a line between one of those stats and, 'Okay, now we're actually producing 25% more useful consumer features.'”
Earlier this month, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company was slowing hiring to offset its AI investments.