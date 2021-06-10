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Mind Control Lecture with Dr. Robert Duncan Part2 of 2
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69 views • June 10, 2021
Dr. Robert Duncan answers many of the questions asked by T.I.s and ultimately, nothing can stop what is coming. The total control of humanity, even it's thoughts.
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