Battle Pack for Extra Magazines Under Duress-REPOST-Be Prepared for the Coming Civil War

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To skip preambular remarks go to 5:37.
Christians, conservatives and gun owners are apparently now regarded to be the biggest threat to the burgeoning totalitarian communist dictatorship. Welcome to "third world America".
The "battle bag" concept is generally speaking a smaller backpack or shoulder bag that provides for 1. extra rifle mags 2. extra water 3. first aid.
This does not replace the "go bag" concept per se, as the go bag serves a different purpose. The battle bag is strictly to assure you will have sufficient battle basics to provide for mobility and the tactical advantage of sufficient ammo on hand when needed most.
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God be with you as the end times unfold.