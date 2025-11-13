"Trumpcare" Policy Proposal?

“Instead of going to the insurance companies, I want the $ to go into an account for people — where the people buy their own health insurance.

It’s so good.

The insurance will be better.

It will cost less.

Everybody is going to be happy.

They’re going to feel like entrepreneurs.

They’re actually going to be able to go out and negotiate their own health insurance, and they can use it only for that reason.”





Fox News | The Ingraham Angle (10 November 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6384926758112