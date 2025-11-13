BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Trumpcare" Policy Proposal?
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
941 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • 1 day ago

“Instead of going to the insurance companies, I want the $ to go into an account for people — where the people buy their own health insurance.

It’s so good.

The insurance will be better.

It will cost less.

Everybody is going to be happy.

They’re going to feel like entrepreneurs.

They’re actually going to be able to go out and negotiate their own health insurance, and they can use it only for that reason.”


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | The Ingraham Angle (10 November 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6384926758112

Keywords
laura ingrahamdonald trumphealthcarehealth careobama carehealth insuranceobamacaretrumpcaretrump care
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy