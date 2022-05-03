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Testimonials of Mariupol: (Confirmed) The Azov Nazis Are Shelling Ukraine Residents
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81 views • May 03, 2022
Through Jim Stone's Wegpage I found an excellent Twitter feed by a name of Nixin Wolf who is covering (what mainstream media) is NOT covering and I want to share five of his mini-video Tweets with you and I also want to share with you the great and brave Patrick Lancaster and his latest video from a small Ukraine town that is taken shrapnel hits from what residence say are Ukraine Azov Battalion fighters. When will the Western Media report on Azov soldiers attacking their own people with Constant shelling? Putin is not the only bad guy in this conflict.
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