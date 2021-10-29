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Pediatric protocol with CDS explained by COMUSAV’s Dr. Viviane Brunet
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491 views • October 29, 2021
We remind our entire community of our official COMUSAV channels. We are already in Brighteon where you can find some of our videos. We are working to have more information for you ‼️
Visit us in Brighteon where you can find the latest translated videos from Doctors and Experts on CDS
Share with all your family and friends! 🌍
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/comusavenglishofficial
https://t.me/OfficialChannelComusavUSA
https://t.me/ComusavUSA
Visit us in Brighteon where you can find the latest translated videos from Doctors and Experts on CDS
Share with all your family and friends! 🌍
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/comusavenglishofficial
https://t.me/OfficialChannelComusavUSA
https://t.me/ComusavUSA
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