The John Moore Show | August 24, 2023 | Hour 1
The John Moore Show
1st hour, Kirk Phinney, 2nd hour, Dr. Horowitz talks about Maui Fires, Hawaiian corruption, and psychedelic drug trafficking. 3rd hour, Brady 1st half on wood-burning stoves & Liberator Rocket Heaters, Tom and Diane 2nd half on Energy Cleaners Prepper Tip: Plandemic 2.0 is well underway. Resist lockdown 2.0.

politicspreppingsurvival

