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BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS IN EVERY HOME
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1835 views • May 03, 2022
microWatts per square meter / microWatts per square centimeter
1,000,000 μW/m2 = 100 μW/cm2
10,000 μW/m2 = 1 μW/cm2
1,000 μW/m2 = 0.1 μW/cm2
10 μW/m2 = 0.001 μW/cm2
https://safelivingtechnologies.com
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1,000,000 μW/m2 = 100 μW/cm2
10,000 μW/m2 = 1 μW/cm2
1,000 μW/m2 = 0.1 μW/cm2
10 μW/m2 = 0.001 μW/cm2
https://safelivingtechnologies.com
Shared from and subscribe to:
FireMedic8
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/firemedic8
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