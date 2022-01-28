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Illinois “breakthrough” hospitalizations and deaths have doubled in past two months The media attributes this to people being immune-compromised or over the age of 65…the target population the Vax
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112 views • January 28, 2022
Illinois “breakthrough” hospitalizations and deaths have doubled in past two months
The media attributes this to people being immune-compromised or over the age of 65…the target population the “vaccine” was meant to protect most... and pay attention to how often they use the term "immuno compromised" these dayse when it comes to new boosters and deaths... its as if suddenly they all have VAIDS and they're trying to cover it up...
The media attributes this to people being immune-compromised or over the age of 65…the target population the “vaccine” was meant to protect most... and pay attention to how often they use the term "immuno compromised" these dayse when it comes to new boosters and deaths... its as if suddenly they all have VAIDS and they're trying to cover it up...
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