The Russian hacker group KillNet successfully destroyed more than 50 percent of the electronic resources of the North Atlantic Alliance with the help of large-scale DDoS attacks on servers and other high-tech devices of the Western military bloc. As a result of the actions of Russian hackers, NATO command sites, procurement, support, and arms supply portals, as well as the alliance's cyber training centers have lost their functionality. In addition, the NCI agency was hacked, and as a result, data on the employees of this organization that makes important political decisions leaked into the hands of the Russians.

Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN

