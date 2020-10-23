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How To Make Yourself Heart-Attack Proof! - Reversing Heart Disease
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24 views • October 23, 2020
Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in developed countries.
But why do many other countries, regions or tribes seem to be immune to the clogging up of their arteries?
What is the actual cause of strokes, heart attacks, and the like?
What do you need to do to protect yourself from sudden death, impotence, or possibly even old-age dementia?
To get more information on Dr. Esselstyn visit:
http://www.dresselstyn.com/
Buy the book on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1583333002
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But why do many other countries, regions or tribes seem to be immune to the clogging up of their arteries?
What is the actual cause of strokes, heart attacks, and the like?
What do you need to do to protect yourself from sudden death, impotence, or possibly even old-age dementia?
To get more information on Dr. Esselstyn visit:
http://www.dresselstyn.com/
Buy the book on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1583333002
SUBSCRIBE and FOLLOW BooksInBrief on:
BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/bibbitchute
LBRY: https://tinyurl.com/biblbry
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/bibbrighteon
YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/bibyoutube
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