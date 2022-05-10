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Corona vaccines: Consumer protection thrown overboard!
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11 views • May 10, 2022
The production and use of medicines and remedies are usually subject to strict legal regulations. However, numerous parts of this consumer protection have been suspended, especially for the Corona vaccines - many people are still unaware of this today. The changed regulation resembles the "Gold ass!" from Grimm's fairy tale: The drivers of the Corona vaccination agenda who are not liable for possible damages, have the gold ducats of the tax-payers fall into their treasure chests ...
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